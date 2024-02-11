Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.140-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$32.5 billion.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.83 on Friday. Subaru has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Subaru in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 41.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

