SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
SuperCom stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.