Susquehanna Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.