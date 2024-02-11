Susquehanna Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

