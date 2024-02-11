SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $318.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $324.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

