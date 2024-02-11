Sweat Economy Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,831,907,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,745,386,559 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

