Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.48 and a 200-day moving average of $492.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

