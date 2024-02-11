Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

