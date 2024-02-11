System1 (NYSE:SST) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Financial Analysis

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.22 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

System1 beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

