T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $5,497,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 109,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,699,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock worth $404,929,651. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

