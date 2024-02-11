T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,284. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

