Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $588,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares in the company, valued at $36,835,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,926 shares of company stock worth $2,352,721. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

