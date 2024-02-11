Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.110 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.57.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

