Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.110 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $14.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

