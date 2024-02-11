Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CEO Barbara Weber Sells 4,681 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

