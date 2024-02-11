Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CEO Barbara Weber Sells 4,681 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.