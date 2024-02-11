TD Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

