Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE TPX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

