Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 412.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
