Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata Stock Up 0.7 %

Teradata stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Teradata has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

