TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0266 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $238.99 million and $12.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00082669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,958,119 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,455,239 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.