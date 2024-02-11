Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

