Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 93,118 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

