Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WMS opened at $162.04 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.