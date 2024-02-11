Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,521 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after buying an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $225,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 969,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $94,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

HAL stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

