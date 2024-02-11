TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $142.30 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

