TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $142.30 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
