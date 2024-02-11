The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

