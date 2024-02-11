The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.42.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

CFLT stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

