The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after purchasing an additional 694,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.17 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.