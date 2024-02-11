The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.