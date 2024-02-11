The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $443,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,982. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

