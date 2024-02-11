ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.76 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $870,639.40 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,958,805,856 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.

[Telegram](https://t.me/thetanetwork%5Fannouncements)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/vCXJd5YKDt)[Medium](https://medium.com/theta-network)”

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

