Thomas C. Erb Buys 1,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Post Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:POST opened at $104.77 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Post by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

