TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

TSE X opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.36. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

