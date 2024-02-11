TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.
TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
