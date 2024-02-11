Toncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.56 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004365 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and $28.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,320.43 or 0.99991684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00182208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,561,931 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,538,258.485872 with 3,458,253,491.258812 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0913181 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $24,606,433.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.