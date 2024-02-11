Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.88 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.