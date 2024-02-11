Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

TMQ opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

About Trilogy Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $36,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

