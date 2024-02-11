Truist Financial Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,920.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,080.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

