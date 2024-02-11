Truist Financial Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

CHD stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.