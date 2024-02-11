Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $440.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,446. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

