U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $16,636,000.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.82 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

