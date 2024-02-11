UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.26

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $50.69. UCB shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 48,606 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
