Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.91 and its 200-day moving average is $437.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

