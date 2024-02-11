UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of UMH Properties worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.80 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

