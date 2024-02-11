United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

