United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $46.29 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

