UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,364 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,724,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,829,000 after buying an additional 352,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

