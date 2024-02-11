Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE UTI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,886,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

