V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

