V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,948,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

